HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WHTM) – An inmate at SCI Smithfield has died days after arriving at the facility to serve a sentence for burglary.

According to the Department of Corrections, John Diehl, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell on December 19, just days after arriving on December 15.

Staff and medical personnel responded and provided life-saving measures, however, Diehl was pronounced deceased by institutional medical staff.

Diehl was serving a 2-4 year sentence for an Armstrong County burglary.

Pennsylvania State Police will investigate and the cause of death will be determined by the Huntingdon County Coroner’s Office