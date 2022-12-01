(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Treasury has announced a new way to help reunite people with unclaimed money and property.

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a database for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico to help people find money waiting to be claimed.

All claims for properties held in Pennsylvania will be directed and filed through the Treasury website.

“I’m excited to be a part of this effort to help more Pennsylvanians, and Americans from other states as well, find money that belongs to them,” Garrity said. “This website is a great one-stop-shop to search unclaimed property in almost every state. It’s especially useful for anyone who may have lived in multiple states over their lifetime. One of my biggest priorities is returning the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property owed to Pennsylvanians, and joining MissingMoney.com expands our ability to reach more people.”

Since 2021 the Treasury has returned more than $270 million in unclaimed property and 1 in 10 Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the Treasury at 800-222-2046.