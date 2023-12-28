(WHTM) – A new online money-back guarantee system designed to “bring increased accountability and transparency” has been unveiled for Pennsylvania residents.

The Shapiro administration says PAyback.pa.gov will allow residents, businesses, charities, and schools to check their eligibility for and request a refund of their permit, license, or certification application fee if they believe they’ve waited too long for a formal response.

The website will show the standard processing time for each application and provide an opportunity to apply for a refund if someone believes they’re eligible.

If a PAyback application is approved, applicants will be notified within three business days and receive a refund check within 45 days.

Governor Shapiro says since taking office his administration has made “significant progress” in the permit, license, and certification application process by “eliminating backlogs and reducing the time it takes to do business with the Commonwealth.”

“Today, with the launch of PAyback, we are delivering on that promise, increasing transparency and accountability in the application process and giving Pennsylvanians the certainty they need to be successful,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

The Governor’s office says approximately 70% of Commonwealth-issued permits, licenses, and certifications are eligible for a refund.

“Making government more efficient and effective for the people of Pennsylvania means that our online and digital services must work faster and be easy to access and navigate,” said CODE PA Executive Director Bry Pardoe. “CODE PA is working to transform how Pennsylvanians interact with the Commonwealth online – and the launch of PAyback today is the latest step in the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in delivering services that will make Pennsylvanians’ lives better.”