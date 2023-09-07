(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police and the Chester County District Attorney’s office will provide an update on the search for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante, who was recently convicted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

The press conference will be live-streamed here at 3 p.m.

The search for Cavalcante is now on its eighth day after video showed the 5 foot tall inmate crab walking up a prison wall before officials say he pushed through razor wire to access the roof.

Officials on Wednesday provided a timeline of Cavalcante’s escape last Thursday:

8:33 a.m. – Cavalcante’s block enters the outdoor exercise yard

8:51 a.m. – Cavalcante escapes from the yard by climbing a wall, pushing through razor wire, running across a roof, scaling a fence, and pushed through more razor wire

9:35 a.m. – Cavalcante’s block returns from the yard

9:45 a.m. – Officers notify officials of a missing inmate and a special count is held

9:48 a.m. – Central control is informed Cavalcante was not there

9:50 a.m. – Prison is locked down

10:01 a.m. – Public escape siren airs, the public is notified

Officials say a tower officer did not observe Cavalcante’s escape and his disappearance was discovered as part of the inmate count. The officer is on administrative leave and why they did not see or report the escape is part of the investigation.

Cavalcante is also a suspect in a 2017 death in Brazil, according to Pennsylvania State Police.