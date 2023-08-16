(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is making a push to require large employers to institute a four-day workweek for employees.

State Rep G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) says her bill would require the reduction of a standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours for businesses with more than 500 employees. The bill would also ensure there is no reduction in pay for workers and exclude local and mid-size businesses.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Workers deserve to have a weekly schedule that respects a balance of work and personal responsibilities,” says Green, who serves on the House Labor & Industry Committee. “A four-day workweek would provide hardworking individuals with more time for rest, family obligations, and focus on both physical and mental health.”

The 40-hour workweek was first established in the 1938 Federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which Green says no longer matches societal needs.

A four-day workweek study in the United Kingdom surveying 61 companies and 2,900 workers found several benefits for employees and businesses. Of the 61 companies that participated, 56 are continuing the four-day workweek trend.

The study found 39% of employees were less stressed, 71% had reduced levels of burnout, and turnover dropped 57% during the trial.

“While companies, through their leaders, have expressed that they are extremely pleased with performance, productivity, and their overall experience, it has been a similar case for employees themselves too. The four-day week, simply put, is a popular policy for those who work it,” the report’s conclusion reads.