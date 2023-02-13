HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to choose a new state song more than 30 years after the current anthem was enacted.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery) said in a memo to House colleagues “it is time for us to consider updating our state song to better embody the spirit of our great state.”

Ciresi says he will introduce a bill to create an independent commission to study the history of the state song, solicit submissions from the public, and recommend changes to the state song.

The state song “Pennsylvania” was enacted on November 29, 1990, with lyrics and music written by Eddie Khoury and Ronnie Bonner. It’s primarily been used for gubernatorial inaugurations and other public events.

Verse 1

Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania,

Mighty is your name,

Steeped in glory and tradition,

Object of acclaim.

Where brave men fought the foe of freedom,

Tyranny decried,

‘Til the bell of independence

filled the countryside. Chorus

Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania,

May your future be,

filled with honor everlasting

as your history. Verse 2

Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania,

Blessed by God’s own hand,

Birthplace of a mighty nation,

Keystone of the land.

Where first our country’s flag unfolded,

Freedom to proclaim,

May the voices of tomorrow

glorify your name. Chorus

Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania,

May your future be,

filled with honor everlasting

as your history.

“As state legislators, we would then have the option of passing legislation to change the state song based on the commission’s recommendation,” said Ciresi. “Please join me in co-sponsoring this resolution and supporting this effort to adopt a state song that embodies the spirit of our great state.”