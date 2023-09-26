HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Could gas-powered lawnmowers soon be a thing of the past in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania State Rep. Melissa Shusterman says she’s proposing a bill that would create a Zero Emissions Lawn Care Task Force. The task force “would develop a plan to phase out gas-powered lawn and garden equipment in Pennsylvania.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shusterman says the bill would also explore the affordability and accessibility for disadvantaged communities and establish an incentive program to switch to battery-powered equipment.

Shusterman says more than 100 local governments in the United States have at least a partial ban on gas-powered lawn equipment and other states have proposed similar plans.

According to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Americans use 800 million gallons of gas per year mowing their lawns. Additionally, using a gas-powered mower for one hour produces the same amount of emissions as 11 new cars running for an hour.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection suggests if you have a gas mower that you cut the grass in the morning or evening to minimize the creation of ground-level ozone or use either electric or manual equipment.