HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers will soon consider a proposal to create temporary electronic cannabis cards.

In a memo to House members on Monday, State Representative Manuel Guzman Jr. (D-Berks) says his office has received calls regarding the timeline for medical cannabis identification card renewals.

Guzman says any delays in issuing a new card to patients may cause a lapse in their treatment and setbacks to their access to medical cannabis.

Guzman’s bill would require the Department of Health to develop and implement temporary electronic medical cannabis identification cards for renewals. The cards would be made immediately available in the patient portal after the department approves certification and receives the renewal fee.

The temporary card would be valid for up to 21 days, according to Guzman.

According to Guzman, as of May 2022, there were 712,421 patients and 37,221 caregivers registered in the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program.