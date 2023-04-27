PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Tick season in Pennsylvania is right around the corner and a state senator wants to make sure protocols are in place for tick removal in schools.

The bill passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday and it would ensure there is a protocol when a tick is found on a child during the school day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The bill would require school officials to notify parents about the tick removal and symptoms of Lyme disease. The sponsor of the bill, Senator Michelle Brooks (R-Crawford, Laurance, Mercer) says the goal of the bill is that parents will become more aware of signs and symptoms.

The bill comes as we head into tick season in Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Lyme Disease is one of the most common reportable infectious diseases in Pennsylvania.

“Ticks are found in every Pennsylvania county so we just have to make sure that we practice the appropriate prevention measures when we’re having fun outdoors, that involves wearing the right clothing, and insect repellant, checking yourself and your pets when you come indoors,” Chris Novak, spokesperson for The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said.

The bill now heads to the House for a vote.