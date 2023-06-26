HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A lawmaker at the state capitol would like to see Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana law be reintroduced on the house floor to protect those with a state license.

According to Rep. Emily Kinkead (D), the current legislation does not protect those with a medical or lawyer’s license from potentially losing their license if they fail a drug test for medical marijuana, even if they’re a card-carrying patient.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There has been a lot of conversations since we legalized marijuana in Pennsylvania about the protections for people who have professional licenses,” said Kinkead.

Under the law, as it stands now, state residents who have a medical condition certified by an approved doctor are eligible to become medical marijuana patients.

Kinkead said the definition of a “patient” in some cases could lead these licensed professionals to lose their jobs.

“Whether it is a medical license, a legal license, or a nursing license all of them are subject to disciplinary action if you have a positive drug test,” said Kinkead.

She said the question boils down to if you want your professional to treat their pain using medical marijuana or opioids, an ongoing addiction crisis across the nation.

“Medical marijuana can be used to treat pain without causing a high,” said Kinkead.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program was signed into law in 2016.