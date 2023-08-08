(WHTM)– Supporters of “music therapy” say it’s as important as any other kind.

But music therapists are not licensed in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania House held a hearing Tuesday to discuss whether that could change.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Without a license music therapists have a tough time finding insurance.

“Because we’re not licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, we lost that contract and that income, because we were no longer able to count our services as a group because of the lack of licensure,” music therapist Allison Broderick said.

Up to 18 states offer licenses, certifications and registries for music therapists.