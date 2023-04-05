HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have proposed four different bills that are designed to protect animals from inhumane conditions and to crack down on puppy mills.

On Wednesday, State Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh) reintroduced HB 846, also referred to as ‘Victoria’s Law’, which would protect animals from inhumane conditions that are propagated by puppy mills.

According to the bill, the Pennsylvania pet market would be driven toward more humane sources, such as shelters, rescues, and responsible breeders. The bill also does the following:

Protects individuals seeking pets from misleading sales tactics

Stops the sale of puppy mill dogs, cats, and rabbits

Requires advertisers to include license numbers on their advertisements, so consumers have access to that information

“It is truly horrifying and upsetting to see beautiful animals that have had to endure the cruel, inhumane conditions from puppy mills,” McNeill said. “I have seen firsthand the effects puppy mills have had on animals. Dogs and cats that are weak, malnourished, neglected, subjected to overbreeding and poor or no veterinary care. It is time for action and to hold these irresponsible breeders accountable for their actions and protect those who do not have a voice.”

Victoria’s Law is named after a German Shepherd who was rescued from a Pennsylvania puppy mill after 10 years of breeding. Upon Victoria’s rescuing, she was paralyzed from a genetic neurological disorder called Degenerative Myelopathy.

This disease was in turn passed down to an estimated 150 to 200 puppies while she was at the puppy mill.

In addition to this proposed legislation, other lawmakers have proposed three other bills that are designed to protect animals in Pennsylvania. These laws include:

The “Beagle Bill”

Requires breeders of dogs and cats who sell animals to testing facilities, and the testing facilities themselves to offer dogs and cats for adoption once animals are no longer needed. The adoption must also pose no risk to the animal or the public.

Prohibits the sale or importation of cats and dogs that were bred by a kennel, or a person that has received numerous citations for violations of the Animal Welfare Act. These sales include animals for pets or research purposes.

Requires kennels, individuals, or businesses who sell dogs and cats for research purposes to maintain records for individual animals and submit an annual summary report to the Pa. Department of Agriculture.

Offers whistleblower protections to employees who report violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, Title 18’s Cruelty to Animals Statute, or Dog Law.

Establishes third degree misdemeanor penalties.

Requires annual reports be sent to state legislators from the Pa. Department of Agriculture.

Amending the Dog Law

Prohibits the sale or importing of dogs that are bread in Kennels or by dealers from facilities that have received citations for violating the Animal Welfare Act. This goes for sales of animals for pets or for medical experimentation.

Offers whistleblower protections to employees who report violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, Title 18’s Cruelty to Animals Statute, or Dog Law.

Amending Title 18 – Cruelty to Animals Statute

Bill would narrow the broad exemption for facilities “relating” to medical or scientific research. This would extend protections for animals bred for research and to animals owned by testing labs who are not actively involved in bona fide scientific or medical research.

Offers whistleblower protections to employees who report violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act, Title 18’s Cruelty to Animals Statute, or Dog Law.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.