HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers are proposing background checks and ID requirements to purchase ammunition.

State Senators Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) and John Kane (D-Chester/Delaware) say the requirements would cover anyone who wishes to purchase ammunition.

Pennsylvania law currently prohibits ammunition from being sold to someone younger than 18 or 21 depending on the type of ammunition.

In memos to House colleagues, the lawmakers say the suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenager near Philadelphia’s Roxborough High School allegedly purchased ammo despite being a convicted felon.

“We can enact an easy, common sense, requirement to protect children and all Pennsylvanians from gun violence,” said the lawmakers.