HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers plan to propose a bill that would lower the legal driving age from 16 to 15.

In a memo to House colleagues, State Representatives Stephen Kinsey (D-Philadelphia) and Eric Nelson (R-Westmoreland) argue the current legal driving age prevents teens from working, saying it prohibits employment choices.

The bill would lower the eligibility for a junior driver’s license to 15 and establish an age of eligibility of 15 for a learner’s permit.

No changes would be made to safety or training requirements that currently exist such as passenger limitations and nighttime driving restrictions.

According to PennDOT, those with a junior driver’s license can not drive between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless their parent/guardian is with them, if the driver is involved in a public or charitable service, a volunteer fire company member, or is employed during those hours.

Drivers with a junior license also can not carry more than one passenger under 18 who is not a family member unless a parent is in the vehicle. After the first six months, the number of passengers increases to three.

The lawmakers say neighboring states such as West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland have made changes to the minimum age to get a learner’s permit.

“Joining these states would mean more financial empowerment for Pennsylvania’s youth and more tax revenue for the state,” said the lawmakers.

A copy of the legislation was not immediately made available.