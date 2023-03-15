HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Pennsylvania state lawmakers plan to propose making Eid al-Fitr a state holiday.

In a memo to House members, Reps. Carol Kazeem (D-Delaware), Tarik Khan (D-Philadelphia), and Jason Dawkins (D-Philadelphia) said they plan to introduce a package of bills to designate the Islamic holiday as a state holiday.

“Pennsylvania has a rich cultural history of diversity and was founded on the principles of religious freedom and tolerance,” the lawmakers said. “Given this heritage, it is imperative that we take the time to expand the range of holidays recognized in our state.”

Earlier this year two State Senators announced legislation to make Diwali a state holiday. The bill was sent to the State Government Committee and has not yet faced a vote.

Eid al-Fitr, Arabic for ‘Festival of Breaking Fast’, marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting.

According to Britannica, Muslims observe the holiday with communal prayer, food, gifts, new clothes, and visiting friends and family.

It’s traditionally celebrated during the 10th month of the Muslim calendar and will be celebrated on the evenings of April 21 and 22, 2023.