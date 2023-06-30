The Supreme Court had a major ruling Friday that pits religious freedom against LGBTQ rights.

A Colorado web designer who was in the business of creating wedding websites but refused to for gay couples came out on top, and that ruling caused immediate outrage.

The Pennsylvania LGBTQ+ equality caucus spoke in the rotunda of the state capitol a few hours after the decision.

They say that while it’s a big blow, it won’t stop them from fighting for their rights, and urge others to do the same.

The timing of the ruling only heightened the emotion. It came down on the final day of pride month.