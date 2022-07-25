HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is awarding almost $3.4 million to 97 schools, community organizations, municipalities, law enforcement organizations, nonprofit organizations, for-profit organizations, and institutions of higher education through the 2022-24 Alcohol Education Grant Program.

This year, of 110 grant applications received, 97 organizations from 41 counties across Pennsylvania were awarded a total of $3,364,989 in grants.

The maximum award for each two-year grant is $40,000.

Of the grants awarded:

29 will fund community law-enforcement efforts for targeted underage patrols, training, community outreach, and equipment.

28 will be used to support community and nonprofit organizations by funding initiatives such as MADD’s Power of Parents®, and Parents Who Host Lose the Most®, Project Northland, public service announcements, and enforcement efforts.

Four will go to primary and secondary schools to fund various programs aimed at reaching students, such as social norms media campaigns, guest speakers, and impaired driving simulation activities.

34 college and university grants will help schools develop strategies to reduce underage and dangerous alcohol use through surveys and assessments, enforcement efforts, attendance at alcohol education conferences, training for resident assistants, peer education programs, and evidence-informed programs like EVERFI AlcoholEdu®, and Edventi TM .

. One will go to a for-profit organization aimed at peer-to-peer outreach and public service announcements.

One will go to a post-secondary education center to fund programs for students to include virtual driving simulation; alcohol-related DVDs and prevention-focused curriculums.

Schools and organizations in the Midstate that received funding include:” The Center for Youth & Community Development, Dickinson College, JFT Recovery & Veterans Support, Shippensburg University, Halifax Communities That Care, Derry Township, the Juniata County Commissioners, E-Town Area Youth Alliance, Community Health Council of Lebanon County, Lower Windsor Township Police, the Susan. Byrnes Health Ed. Center, and Gettysburg College.

The complete list of grant recipients and projects is available at lcb.pa.gov.

“Funding projects that support alcohol education and promote public health and safety is a vital part of our mission,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “Since 1999, the PLCB has awarded $21.1 million in alcohol education grants to prevent underage and irresponsible drinking.”