(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania lottery player has won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket sold in Erie County.

Country Fair — located at 4816 Buffalo Road — has sold a winning Big Money Millionaire scratch-off ticket to a lucky player. The retailer will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Big Money Millionaire is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game, their chances of winning and to review rules by visiting the Lottery’s website.