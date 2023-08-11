MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery has awarded a $146,000 prize to an online player of the game PA Big Money Wheel.

PA Big Money Wheel is a key number match-style game and one of three games that contributes to the Big Keystone Jackpot.

Players of the online game have chances to multiply prizes and activate the Big Keystone Jackpot Bonus Game for a chance to win the current Big Keystone Jackpot amount.

The big prize was awarded to a player in Snyder County.

Pennsylvania is one of 14 states in the U.S. that sells lottery products online. The PA iLottery was launched in May 2018.

Pennsylvania Lottery games can be played on a computer, tablet or mobile device. Online players can also buy Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets vie the lottery’s website or official app.