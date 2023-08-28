MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that an online prize of $228,616.03 was awarded to a player in Monroe County.

The prize was awarded in the game Cash Vault, a match-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. In the game, players have the chance to open a vault for the chance to win an instant cash prize, unlock 10 free games, and activate a bonus game.

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played on a computer, tablet or phone. Online lottery games can be played at palottery.com or on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s official app.

Pennsylvania is one of 14 states to offer online lottery games. The Pennsylvania iLottery was launched in May 2018.