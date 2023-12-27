BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that an online prize worth $300,000 on the Bolo-talk Bucks game was awarded to a player in Berks County.

The game is a connect-style internet instant game, which gives players a chance to win an instant cash prize, a chance for a triple treat win, and a chance to take part in a bonus game.

The game is one of many that can be played online using a computer, tablet, or mobile device.

The lottery states that Pennsylvania is one of 14 U.S. states to sell lottery products online. The Pennsylvania Lottery launched PA iLottery in May of 2018.