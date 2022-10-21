MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery tickets from the Thursday, Oct. 20, drawing will split the jackpot prize of $200,000, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Dauphin and Lawrence counties.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five balls that were drawn (2-3-7-11-12) to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by Rana Food Mart on Linglestown Road in Harrisburg and Ho Ho Food Mart on E. Lutton Street in New Castle, Lawrence County, according to the release. Each retailer earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

More than 13,800 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery says. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a lottery retailer.

The chances of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598, with the overall chances of winning any prize in the main Cash 5 game being about 1 in 10.5, according to the release.