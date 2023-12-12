(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a Cash 5 ticket with quick cash was sold for the Monday, Dec.11 drawing matched all five balls to win $200,000.

The ticket matched all five numbers 11-18-20-24-32. Boyer’s Food Markets which is located at 125 East Third St., Berwick, Columbia County earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 8,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time. and claim lower-tier prizes at their local lottery retailer.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.