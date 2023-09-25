MONROE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cash4Life multi-state game has awarded its 15th $1 million prize in Pennsylvania since the Lottery joined the game in April 2015.

The Pennsylvania Lottery states the Cash4Life winning ticket worth $1,000 week for life, or $1 million cash, was sold in Monroe County for the Saturday, Sept. 24 drawing. The ticket matched all five balls that were drawn, but not the green Cash Ball 2, to win an annuity prize valued at $52,000 a year for life or a cash prize of $1 million.

The retailer, M&S Tobacco Outlet in Mount Pocono earns a $10,000 bonus. More than 3,700 other Cash4Life tickets in Pennsylvania also won prizes in the drawing.

In Pennsylvania, since 2015 Cash4Life has generated more than $216 million in sales, and players have won more than $79 million in prizes.