(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Keno ticket worth $125,000 was sold by a retailer in Greene County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold on Saturday, October 21 at Moose Lodge, located at 140 South Morgan St., in Waynesburg. Moose Lodge earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Keno has drawings every four minutes. Since its launch on May 1, 2018, Keno has awarded more than $162 million in prizes.

Players can watch an animated depiction of their drawing by going to the Keno page at palottery.com or by using the official Pennsylvania Lottery app. Keno players can also bring their tickets go to a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer to see if it has one a prize.

Keno winners are only identified after prizes have been claimed and tickets have been validated. Prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.