(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery says a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold as part of Tuesday’s drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn (13-19-20-32-33), but not the Mega Ball, 14.

The $1 million ticket was sold in Lawrence County at Zain Mini Mart in New Castle. The store will receive a $5,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize and should immediately sign the back of the ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says this most recent Mega Millions jackpot run, which began in April, generated more than $108.7 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $43.5 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Florida.