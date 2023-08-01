(WHTM) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $5 million was recently sold in Chester County during the Friday, July 28 drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The $5 million winning Mega Millions with Megaplier ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 5-10-28-52-63, but not the yellow Mega Ball 18, to win $5 million.

According to the Lottery, the ticket was sold in Downingtown at the Thorndale Inn. The business will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. The winner will have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize and should immediately sign the back of the ticket.

The Mega Millions is now worth $1.05 billion ($527.9 million cash) going into Tuesday’s drawing.