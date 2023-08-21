CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has awarded $315,729.73 to an online player in Chester County.

The game, Premier Jackpot, includes a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot.

Players can reveal a multiplier amount up to 50 times, unlock 10 free games, and activate the premier bonus game.

Pennsylvania Lottery online games can be played on a computer, phone, or tablet. Players can also purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Treasure Hunt, Cash4life, Match 6 Lotto, and PICK game tickets at palottery.com or by using the Lottery’s Official App.

All online players must be at least 18 to play and provide proof of age and identity.

Pennsylvania is one of 14 states to sell lottery products online. The Pennsylvania iLottery was launched in May 2018.