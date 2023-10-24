(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has opened Ugly Sweater Second-Chance Drawing offering more than $1.3 million of total prizes.

The drawing, which raises awareness of age-appropriate gift giving, and the risks of early childhood gambling exposure.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery is proud to support the national Gift Responsibly campaign to help stop underage play and encourage people to gift responsibly this holiday season,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “We are committed to promoting responsible play while also providing resources such as the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline for players who may be experiencing gambling-related harms.”

Between now and January 4, 2024, players can enter non-winning holiday-themed scratch off tickets including $30 tickets for Ho Ho Holiday 100X, $20 tickets for $1 Million Money Tree, $10 tickets for $500,000 Merry-mint, $5 tickets for Santa’s Cash Drop Doubler, $3 tickets for Bah, Humbuck$, $2 tickets for Twinkles and Tangled, and $1 tickets for Jingle Buck.

These tickets can be entered for the chance to win one of two top prizes of $150,000, one of three prizes of $50,000, one of five prizes of $25,000, one of five prizes of $5,000, and one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.

Beginning Tuesday, November 7, players will be able to enter non-winning holiday-themed Fast Play tickets including $10 tickets for Naughty or Nice, $5 tickets for Let it Snow, $2 tickets for Gnome for the Holidays, and $1 tickets for Candy Cane Lane.

These may be entered for chance to win one top prize of $150,000, one of four prizes of $25,000, one of five prizes of $5,000, and one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Starting on the same date, players will also be able to enter inning or non-winning Draw Game tickets including PICK 2, PICK 3, PICK 4, PICK 5, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Keno, Treasure Hunt, Match 6 Lotto, Cash4Life, Powerball, and Mega Millions.

Draw Game tickets can be entered for the chance to win one top prize of $150,000, one of three prizes of $50,000, one of four prizes of $25,000, and one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.

Draw Game tickets purchased online, Millionaire Raffle and Derby Cash Horse Racing tickets are also not eligible to be entered.

Players can enter by January 4, 2024, through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using the official lottery app. The Pennsylvania Lottery will announce winners on their website.