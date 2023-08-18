(WHTM) – A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player has scored big on a ticket, turning $50 into $5 million.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a Five Million Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket with a top prize of $5 million was sold at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington County.
The business will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Scratch-off tickets are sold at random, so the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets are until they are claimed.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted on the Pennsylvania Lottery website. The Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call them at 1-800-692-7481.