(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won $1 million from Monday’s drawing.

The $1 million ticket was sold at Bethel Food Market in Garnet Valley, Delaware County, which will also receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The $1 million-winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 5-8-9-17-41, to win $1 million

Two other Pennsylvania Lottery players won $200,000 on a Powerball with Power Play winning tickets.

One ticket was sold at the Right-A-Way in Williamsport, Lycoming County, and the second was sold at a Giant Eagle in Pittsburgh.

The two Powerball with Power Play tickets each matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball 21

More than 166,800 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes during Monday’s drawing.

Powerball winners have one year to claim their prize and should immediately sign the back of their ticket.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Nationally, no one won the Powerball jackpot, now setting the estimated jackpot value at $1 billion with a $516.8 million cash value. The jackpot is the seventh-largest in U.S. Lottery jackpot history and the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever.