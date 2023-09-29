(WHTM) — A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 that was sold in Philadelphia, is nearing its expiration date, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Wawa located at 2600 Penrose Avenue in Philadelphia.

The Powerball with Power Play ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000 in the Wednesday, November 2, 2022, drawing.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. A Power Play multiplier of two was drawn.

A prize claim must be filed with the PA Lottery, either by mail or at a Lottery Area Office, by Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Claimants should sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481, and file a claim at any of the Lottery’s seven area offices.

The offices are open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments are recommended. The lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed to visitors.

By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians. Pennsylvania Lottery draws game prizes can be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.