(WHTM) — A winning Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania with Power Play for the Saturday, December 17, 2022, drawing is nearing its expiration date.

The ticket, which was sold by the Cash Market located at 1017 Fourth Avenue in Coraopolis, Allegheny County, must be claimed by Sunday, December 17, 2023.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn 33-56-64-66-68, and the red Powerball 12 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The multiplier drawn was two.

Pennsylvania Lottery draw game winners can claim their prizes on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.

If a prize claim is not filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery, either by mail or at a Lottery Area Office, by Sunday, December 17, by law the unclaimed prize will remain in the Lottery Fund and be used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians.

Pennsylvania Lottery prize winners are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481, and file a timely claim.