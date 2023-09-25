NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 from the Saturday, September 23 drawing was sold in Northumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 1-12-20-33-66, and the red Powerball 21 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

The ticket would’ve only been worth $50,000 without the $1 Power Play option. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Quick Shop, located at 1020 North Main St. in Watsontown. The shop earned a $500 bonus for the sale.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

Winning tickets that were purchased from a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer should be immediately signed on the back. Online winnings will automatically appear in players’ accounts after claims are processed. More information including how to file a claim is available at palottery.com.

More than 52,500 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Those winnings included more than 20,100 tickets that were purchased with Power Play, and more than 9,100 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $785 million, or $367 million cash, for the next drawing on Monday, September 25.