BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a scratch-off player in Butler County has only a $ 1,000-a-week for-life prize.
THE GAME OF LIFE winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz located at 1000 Dori Drive in Valencia, PA.
The Sheetz earned a $10,000 bonus for the sale.
THE GAME OF LIFE is a $10 game with top prizes of $1,000 a week for life annuity or a cash option of $1.04 million.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. The lottery urges winners to immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Scratch-Offs are distributed at random and the Pennsylvania Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.