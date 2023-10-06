BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a scratch-off player in Butler County has only a $ 1,000-a-week for-life prize.

THE GAME OF LIFE winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz located at 1000 Dori Drive in Valencia, PA.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Sheetz earned a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

THE GAME OF LIFE is a $10 game with top prizes of $1,000 a week for life annuity or a cash option of $1.04 million.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. The lottery urges winners to immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random and the Pennsylvania Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.