(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off players claimed more than $193.5 million in prizes last month, according to the lottery.
The winnings included a $3 million prize claimed in Philadelphia and three $1 million prizes for players in Lackawanna, Northumberland, and Berks counties.
The retailers who sold the four jackpots will receive bonuses for selling the winning scratch-off tickets.
They are:
- ACME Markets, 815 North Lansdowne Avenue, Upper Darby Township, Delaware County ($10,000 bonus);
- Convenient Food Mart, 3021 North Main Avenue, Scranton, Lackawanna County ($5,000);
- Boyer’s Food Market, 2688 Locust Gap Highway, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County ($5,000); and
- Sam’s Place, 5479 Pottsville Pike, Leesport, Berks County ($5,000 bonus).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during July included:
- Eight prizes of $500,000;
- Two prizes of $300,000;
- One prize of $250,000;
- Seven prizes of $200,000; and
- Three prizes of $100,000.
Winners should check their tickets and immediately claim their winnings. They have one year to claim their prizes from the game’s end-sale date.
Scratch-offs are distributed randomly, so the lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold until the prize has been claimed.