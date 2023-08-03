(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off players claimed more than $193.5 million in prizes last month, according to the lottery.

The winnings included a $3 million prize claimed in Philadelphia and three $1 million prizes for players in Lackawanna, Northumberland, and Berks counties.

The retailers who sold the four jackpots will receive bonuses for selling the winning scratch-off tickets.

They are:

ACME Markets, 815 North Lansdowne Avenue, Upper Darby Township, Delaware County ($10,000 bonus);

Convenient Food Mart, 3021 North Main Avenue, Scranton, Lackawanna County ($5,000);

Boyer’s Food Market, 2688 Locust Gap Highway, Mount Carmel, Northumberland County ($5,000); and

Sam’s Place, 5479 Pottsville Pike, Leesport, Berks County ($5,000 bonus).

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during July included:

Eight prizes of $500,000;

Two prizes of $300,000;

One prize of $250,000;

Seven prizes of $200,000; and

Three prizes of $100,000.

Winners should check their tickets and immediately claim their winnings. They have one year to claim their prizes from the game’s end-sale date.

Scratch-offs are distributed randomly, so the lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold until the prize has been claimed.