MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The month of March was filled with big winners through the Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off games, totaling over $221 million in awarded prizes.

A total of $221,134,607 in prizes were awarded in the month of March from scratch-off tickets, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. This includes two $3 million-winning tickets, one sold at Sheetz in Allegheny County and one sold at Sunny Cigarette in Philadelphia. Both of those stores were also awarded $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The big prizes didn’t stop there though, two more winners claimed $1 million. One of the tickets was sold at AccuServ Pharmacy in Westmoreland County and the other was from a Walmart in McKean County. Each retailer received a $5,000 bonus.

In addition to the $8 million in top prizes, there were 20 smaller prizes awarded across Pennsylvania, listed below.

Eight $500,000 winners

One $300,000 winner

One $250,000 winner

Three $200,000 winners

Seven $100,000 winners

Each month, the Pennsylvania Lottery post a list of the winners on their website. This does not include many of the Scratch-Off players who won less than $1,000.

Currently, the Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off games offer prizes ranging from a free ticket up to $5 million. For more information about Scratch-Off games from the Pennsylvania Lottery, visit their website.