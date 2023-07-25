(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in Berks County.
The Millionaire Maker Scratch-Off ticket is a $20 game that offers a top prize of $1 million.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket was sold at Sam’s Place on Pottsville Pike in Leesport. They will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-off tickets are “distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.”