(WHTM) — The Big Game Second Chance Drawing from the Pennsylvania Lottery is now open to players.

This second chance drawing offers a chance to win an Ultimate Trip and Prize Package to Super Bowl LVIII, which will be held in Las Vegas on Feb. 22, 2024. Between now and Oct. 5, players may enter any winning or non-winning tickets from the following games.

PICK 2

PICK 3

PICK 4

PICK 5

Treasure Hunt

Cash 5 with Quick Cash

Match 6 Lotto

Cash4Life

Powerball

Mega Million

Keno

Any of the above game tickets must have been purchased from a licensed lottery retailer.

The lottery does state that Fast Play, Derby Cash Horse Racing, and Millionaire Raffle games are not eligible for entry into this second-chance drawing. Any draw game tickets that were bought online are also not eligible.

Four winners will be selected from all entries by the Pennsylvania Lottery. It will be three from the Second-Chance Drawing and one from the separate Online Prize Drawing. The lottery says that players should enter tickets as soon as possible after playing.

You can enter by clicking here

Mailed or late entries will not beaccepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.