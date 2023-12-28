(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that players should check their tickets, as a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in February 2023.

The lottery stated that the unclaimed winning ticket was sold by East Roadrunner, 199 Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting on Saturday, Feb. 4 2023. A prize claim must be filed by the PA Lottery, either by mail or a Lottery Area Office, by Feb. 4, 2024.

By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the lottery fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, which is according to the lottery.

Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes may be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.