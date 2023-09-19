MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Powerball ticket that was worth $100,000 has been sold at a Pennsylvania retailer for the Saturday, Sept. 16 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn 8-11-19-24-46 and the red Powerball, 5, to win $100,000 less withholding.

The retailer, Wawa, located at 535 Horsham Road in Horsham earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 72,000 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 16,700 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 7,100 tickets purchased with Double Play.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated value of $672 Million for the next drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 20.