DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Dauphin County for the Sunday, Feb. 26 drawing.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 14-20-21-24-36

The Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $200,000 was sold at the Penn National Race Course located at 720 Bow Creek Road in Grantville. Penn National Race Course will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Anyone who owns the winning ticket should contact the nearest lottery office of call 1-800-692-7481 for more information. You must claim your winning ticket within one year of the drawing date.

More than 7,800 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing on Sunday, Feb. 26.