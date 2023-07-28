(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was recently sold.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ACME Markets in Upper Ddarby, Delaware County sold the $3,000,000 Fun Fortune Scratch-Off ticket.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The $3,000,000 Fun Fortune Scratch-Off ticket is a $30 ticket that offers top prizes of $3 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date and winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket and contact the PA Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.