BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold for the Tuesday, Sept. 12 drawing.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 17-22-35-39-40 to win $450,000 less withholding.

The retailer, American News and Tobacco, located at 522 Second Street Pike in Southhampton has earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

More than 10,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a lottery retailer.