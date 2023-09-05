WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Friday, September 1 drawing was sold.

The ticket was worth more than $905,000 and matched all five balls drawn: 3-15-18-33-37.

The Wawa located at 1413 Wilmington Pike in West Chester earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said winners can only be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

According to the lottery, the main Cash 5 game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Prizes won on any Quick Cash game must also be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone with a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact their nearest Lottery office for instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 22,400 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in Friday’s drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds all players to check every ticket, every time.