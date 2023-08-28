PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A top prize progressive ticket worth over $264,000 was sold in a Philadelphia retailer on Friday, August 25.

The lottery states that the winning ticket was worth $264,138.50 from the Winner Winner Chicken Dinner Game. The lottery also noted that the retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Winner Winner Chicken Dinner game is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes that start at $150,000. Fast Play games are ‘print on demand’ from Lottery sales terminals or self-service touch screen vending terminals. These games are similar to scratch-off games but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

To see if players have won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the Ticket Checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

The holder of a top prize-winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.