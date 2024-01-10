PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that scratch-off winners claimed a total of $195,901,305 in prizes during December.

This also includes two top prizes worth $500,000 each claimed by players from Allegheny and York counties.

Weis Markets located at 860 Carlisle St in Hanover, York County, and BP Carnegie located at 365 East Main St. in Carnegie, Allegheny County, for each earning a $500 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $500,000.

In addition, other big prizes that were won from across the state included three prizes of $100,000.

Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.