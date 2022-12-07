MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $211,762,935 in prizes during the month of November, according to the lottery.
This includes a top prize of $5 million that was claimed by a player from Allegheny County and three top prizes worth $3 million that were claimed by players from Philadelphia, Allegheny, and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Lottery noted.
Four top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Clearfield, Dauphin, York, and Allegheny counties, as well, the lottery said.
The following retailers earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million- and $3 million-winning tickets:
- Giant Eagle, 5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
- L & P Express, 5520 Whitaker Avenue, Philadelphia
- Sheetz, 2401 Washington Road, Canonsburg, Washington County
- Davis’ Trading Post, 1 West Winona Avenue, Norwood, Delaware County
The following retailers earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million:
- Walmart, 100 Supercenter Drive, Clearfield, Clearfield County
- Bajwa Convenience Store, 2620 Brookwood Street, Harrisburg, Dauphin County
- Big Mouth on the Run Pizza, 1308 North George Street, North York Boro, York County
- Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1013 Lebanon Road, West Mifflin, Allegheny County
You can view the monthly winner list here. Many players won, and the winners who took home prizes less than $1,000 aren’t on the list.
Other big prizes that were claimed in Pennsylvania throughout November, according to the lottery, included:
- Two prizes of $500,000
- Three prizes of $300,000
- Three prizes of $250,000
- Six prizes of $200,000
- Seven prizes of $100,000