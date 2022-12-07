MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $211,762,935 in prizes during the month of November, according to the lottery.

This includes a top prize of $5 million that was claimed by a player from Allegheny County and three top prizes worth $3 million that were claimed by players from Philadelphia, Allegheny, and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Lottery noted.

Four top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Clearfield, Dauphin, York, and Allegheny counties, as well, the lottery said.

The following retailers earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million- and $3 million-winning tickets: Giant Eagle, 5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

L & P Express, 5520 Whitaker Avenue, Philadelphia

Sheetz, 2401 Washington Road, Canonsburg, Washington County

Davis’ Trading Post, 1 West Winona Avenue, Norwood, Delaware County

The following retailers earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million: Walmart, 100 Supercenter Drive, Clearfield, Clearfield County

Bajwa Convenience Store, 2620 Brookwood Street, Harrisburg, Dauphin County

Big Mouth on the Run Pizza, 1308 North George Street, North York Boro, York County

Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill, 1013 Lebanon Road, West Mifflin, Allegheny County

You can view the monthly winner list here. Many players won, and the winners who took home prizes less than $1,000 aren’t on the list.