MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed $202,411,445 in prizes for the month of June, including one that was worth $3 million.

According to the release, some of the big prizes that were claimed during the month of June were:

Eight prizes of $500,000

Four prizes of $250,000

Two prizes of $200,000

Six prizes of $100,000

The monthly winner list is posted on the Pa. Lottery website. Scratch-off winners of $1,000 or less will not be posted on the website.

Scratch-off games are currently offering prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5 million.

Winners of any Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket should check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which can be found by clicking here.