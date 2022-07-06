MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed $202,411,445 in prizes for the month of June, including one that was worth $3 million.
According to the release, some of the big prizes that were claimed during the month of June were:
- Eight prizes of $500,000
- Four prizes of $250,000
- Two prizes of $200,000
- Six prizes of $100,000
The monthly winner list is posted on the Pa. Lottery website. Scratch-off winners of $1,000 or less will not be posted on the website.
Scratch-off games are currently offering prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5 million.
Winners of any Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket should check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which can be found by clicking here.