PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — In September, Pennsylvania Lottery winners claimed a total of $178,081,030 in scratch-off prizes.

The biggest prize claimed in the Keystone state in September was worth $3 million. The prize was won by a player in Lehigh County and was sold at Don’s Food Market, in, Emmaus.

A player in Allegheny County also claimed a prize of $1 million in September. That ticket was sold at Buttermilk Hollow SHOP ‘n SAVE in West Mifflin.

Other top prizes won by Pennsylvania Lottery players in September included three prizes of $500,000, four prizes of $300,000, two prizes of $250,000, five prizes of $200,000, and six prizes of $100,000.

The list of monthly winners can be found on the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website. This list does not include players who won less than $1,000.

Scratch-Off game offer prizes currently range from a free ticket to $5 million.

Players should check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from a game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.